  • Sería falso el vídeo donde asegura que quiere morirse

Redacción- El caso de un niño que manifiesta sus ganas de quitarse la vida mediante un vídeo a causa del bullying sería falso.

Así comienza a rumorearse tras un supuesto descubrimiento de las redes sociales de Quaden Bayles.

Estás en apariencia revelarían la verdadera edad del involucrado, puesto que ahora se cree que en realidad ya tiene 18 años.

Además, según la cuenta que se relaciona con el Bayles cuenta con una gran cantidad de seguidores en Instagram.

Por lo que se pone en tela de duda la veracidad de esta historia, puesto que hay personas que afirman que en realidad él es un influencer en dicha red social.

  • Con información de: radioformula.com.mx

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí