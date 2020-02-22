- Sería falso el vídeo donde asegura que quiere morirse
Redacción- El caso de un niño que manifiesta sus ganas de quitarse la vida mediante un vídeo a causa del bullying sería falso.
Así comienza a rumorearse tras un supuesto descubrimiento de las redes sociales de Quaden Bayles.
Estás en apariencia revelarían la verdadera edad del involucrado, puesto que ahora se cree que en realidad ya tiene 18 años.
Además, según la cuenta que se relaciona con el Bayles cuenta con una gran cantidad de seguidores en Instagram.
Por lo que se pone en tela de duda la veracidad de esta historia, puesto que hay personas que afirman que en realidad él es un influencer en dicha red social.
- Con información de: radioformula.com.mx
View this post on Instagram
Breaking!! Quaden Bayless, the "child" who went viral for a very sad bullying video, has been identified as a phony! This is a fake news alert! *Correction: We cannot verify the age, but the Instagram account is real. We discourage bullying and encourage all those dealing with mental illness to seek help and understand that there is soo much light outside of the shade. See our profile now for more great content 💯 Follow us HERE > @freedomfirstent Constitution >>>> @freedomfirstent Capitalism >>>>> @freedomfirstent Country >>>>>>> @freedomfirstent USAUSAUSA >>> @freedomfirstent See our profile now for more great content 💯