Redacción- La marca Apple publicó en su cuenta oficial de Instagram una fotografía tomada en el país.
Es importante mencionar que la hermosa serpiente verde en el agua fue capturada en setiembre del año pasado en Península de Osa y compartida con la cuenta en Instagram @ticoswildstudio
«La verdad bastante feliz y agradecido ya que a parte de darle visibilidad a mi trabajo lo que hace es llamar la atención de más y más gente sobre la importancia de apreciar y no odiar a las serpientes», dijo Tico Haroutiounian a AM Prensa sobre la fotografía compartida por Apple.
El fotógrafo manifestó que trabaja en su proyecto artístico sobre los últimos jaguares de la Península de Osa.
«Luego de admirar la belleza de esta juguetona criatura, toma un minuto para aprender algo sobre su hogar.
La selva tropical en el sur de Costa Rica es considerada el sitio más intenso biológicamente en toda la Tierra. Mis proyectos buscan motivar a las personas a que se preocupen por la naturaleza y la conservación de la vida salvaje”, escribió Apple.
Es importante resaltar que la fotografía tiene mas de 455 mil «me gusta» y cientos de comentarios.
El artista dijo que empezó su trabajo en Costa Rica en el 2012.
• Somehow this picture made it to the @apple IG two days ago, went viral and reach an awesome 450 000+ likes!!! Such an achievement for this snake (and for me!) showing the world it’s wild & colorful beauty! However, today I want to try something fun and a bit crazy, asking ALL OF YOU to like and share this picture to the most people possible to see how many likes we can get here, as it would be awesome to reach just 1% of what Apple did! WHY? Because the most people we can get attention from, the most awareness we can raise for theses misunderstood animals. And that exactly why @ticoswildstudio exist! 🤞🏼🐍🇨🇷 ➰ Here my original caption: Do you believe in Nessi, the Loch Ness Monster? Because I do, and here’s the proof. I’am probably the first ever to have a high quality picture of it, and even more insane, it is the evidence that this creature moves between Scotland and Costa Rica using deep subterranean rivers. Or maybe it’s just a beautiful parrot snake (Leptophis occidentalis)! 🦕🐍🇨🇷 ➰ @thewildzone @facetofacenightwalk @costaricacool @thisiscostarica @visit_costarica #snake #herpetology #herpetologia #herpsofinstagram #reptile #pitviper #shotoniphone #animalphotography #animaloftheday #biodiversity #wildlifephotography #wildlifeaddicts #natureshot #naturelife #neverstopexploring #protectwhatyoulove #discoverwildlife #welcometothejungle #jungle #junglelife #tropicalforest #rainforest #costaricacool #thisiscostarica #nationalpark #corcovadonationalpark #osapeninsula #tiquicia #costarica