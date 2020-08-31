View this post on Instagram

• Somehow this picture made it to the @apple IG two days ago, went viral and reach an awesome 450 000+ likes!!! Such an achievement for this snake (and for me!) showing the world it's wild & colorful beauty! However, today I want to try something fun and a bit crazy, asking ALL OF YOU to like and share this picture to the most people possible to see how many likes we can get here, as it would be awesome to reach just 1% of what Apple did! WHY? Because the most people we can get attention from, the most awareness we can raise for theses misunderstood animals. And that exactly why @ticoswildstudio exist! 🤞🏼🐍🇨🇷 ➰ Here my original caption: Do you believe in Nessi, the Loch Ness Monster? Because I do, and here's the proof. I'am probably the first ever to have a high quality picture of it, and even more insane, it is the evidence that this creature moves between Scotland and Costa Rica using deep subterranean rivers. Or maybe it's just a beautiful parrot snake (Leptophis occidentalis)! 🦕🐍🇨🇷