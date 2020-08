View this post on Instagram

On 1 September last year, I arrived at @psg and I would never have imagined meeting a family like this. A family of teammates, of friends who have fought to the end to write the history of this club. Finally it couldn't be, we couldn't go back to Paris with the Champions Cup but I'm sure this group will fight hard to reach another final soon. . It's been an honor to share goals and dreams with my friend @keylornavas1 in this competition, as well as with the rest of all my teammates, technical staff and our wonderful supporters. This club deserves it and it will come! ❤️💙 #icicestparis #Pure