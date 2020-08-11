View this post on Instagram

I knew this time was coming but I’ve been hoping it wouldn’t. This was harder than imagined it to be. But I also know this is a small price to pay in exchange of my health and rest of my life. I’ve been dreading doing this,and my husband showing up to our home the way he did gave me all the strength I needed. I didn’t feel alone in this any longer. Someone had taken the leap of faith with me. I’m so thankful to my husband for showing me love and support with this. This will take some getting used to for sure and I know it will be filled with ups and downs but I’m ready to keep fighting and to keep being a warrior. To show once again that nothing will keep me down. Most importantly I’m here to show my daughter that no matter what we push forward. We don’t give up. Even though it’s sad and I don’t feel pretty when i look in the mirror,I know I need to understand that this is a sign that I’m LIVING LIKE A WARRIOR. And there’s a lot of beauty in that.🤍P.S: I have “live like a warrior” tattooed. Who would’ve known it was going to become so relevant in my life. #cocostrong #fuckcancer #livelikeawarrior ————————————————————— Aunque estaba esperando que este tiempo nunca llegara, sabia que era imposible evitarlo. Esto fue mas difícil de lo que espere. Se que esto es un precio muy pequeño que pagar a cambio de tener salud y el resto de mi vida.He estado sumamente triste toda la semana pensando en este momento, pero ver mi esposo llegar a la casa así fue toda la fuerza que necesitaba para poder hacerlo.Alguien estaba dispuesto a tomar el brinco conmigo, y por eso estoy tan agradecida por el apoyo y el amor que mi esposo me brindo. Se que me va a tomar tiempo acostumbrarme a estar sin pelo, pero estoy lista para seguir siendo una guerrera. Estoy aquí para demostrarle a mi hija que no importa que uno sigue adelante y NUNCA nos rendimos. Aunque esto me hace sumamente triste, y no me siento bonita cuando veo al espejo, tengo que entender que esto es un signo de que estoy viviendo como una GUERRERA. Y hay mucha belleza en eso. 🤍P.S: Tengo “Vivir como una guerrera” tatuado en mi cuerpo. Quien diría que esa frase se iba a convertir tan relevante en mi vida.#cocostrong