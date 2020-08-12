Redacción- El niño Anthony Mmmesoma de 11 años de edad se hace viral al bailar ballet bajo la lluvia y recibe beca en EE.UU.
Todo comenzó cuando la escuela de danza a la que pertenece “Leap of Dance Academy”, compartió un video donde aparece Anthony, bailando descalzo bajo la lluvia.
«Bailar me hace sentir como si estuviera soñando. Bailo ballet porque amo bailar», dice Anthony, cuya grabación fue difundida en Instagram por la academia de baile Leap of Dance
La grabación refleja la escasez de recursos en su entorno, no obstante, al final su enorme pasión y talento logra acaparar toda la atención.
El video fue visto casi 20 millones de veces y llamó la atención del American Ballet Theatre, que le otorgó una beca y le dio acceso a internet para que pudiera capacitarse virtualmente durante el verano boreal.
El año que viene, entrenará en Estados Unidos gracias al Ballet Beyond Borders.
As a dance school in Africa, and Nigeria to be precise our academy stands to educate our audience that ballet is here to stay; "It's for both boys and girls'' said Anthony Mmmesoma Madu. (When ballet was created 400 years ago, it was created for men. Men were the first dancers. a @collagedance ) Special shoutout to all parents who have have allowed their boys to dance. Speaking from the Nigerian perspective most children are enrolled in school to have a white collar job but never to become a dancer. We hope supportive and inspirational mom like Anthony's mom has given us a reason for early child talent discovery. We are the Nigerian ballet school. A heartfelt thank you to our partners @blacksinballet @ingridsilva @jmentzos @fabiocmariano @m.s.t_dance_center @ruangaldino @travelingtutusinc @fernandomontan0 @thalemawilliamsstudiosusvi @grishkoworld @nikolayworld @bbcnews @graceekpu @balletnoire @abtschool @hurkmanslinda @katwildish #boys #blackboydancetoo #boyswillbeboys ##boyscan #blackboysrock #blackdancers #goboy #dancer #blacklivesmatter #qualityaboveall #nigerianballetschool #nigeria #leapofdanceacademy #vocationaltraining #boys #dancingintherain #viralvideo #vocationalballetschool #goon #bbc #bbcafrica #bbcnews #2020