Redacción- La conocida modelo Kim Kardashian anuncia el final de «Keeping Up With The Kardashians».

“Es con gran pesar que hemos tomado la difícil decisión como familia de decir adiós a ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’”, compartió la estrella del reality a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

“Después de lo que serán 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y numerosos programas derivados, estamos más que agradecidos con todos ustedes que nos han visto durante todos estos años.

A través de los buenos tiempos, los malos tiempos, la felicidad, las lágrimas y las muchas relaciones e hijos. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las innumerables personas que hemos conocido en el camino”, agregó.

El reality show que muestra la vida de la familia liderada por Kris Jenner y que convirtió a los integrantes de la familia en celebridades de nivel mundial llega a su fin tras 20 temporadas.

