Redacción– Cantante John Legend y su esposa Chrissy Teigen pierden al bebé que esperaban y que habían nombrado, Jack.
«Siento no haberte podido dar el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Siempre te amaremos.», dijo la actriz en su cuenta de Instagram.
La modelo de 34 años ha anunciado en Instagram que ha sufrido un aborto en el quinto mes de embarazo.
Tras varias semanas en reposo, este fin de semana Chrissy Teigen fue hospitalizada en Los Ángeles por una hemorragia derivada de una debilidad en la placenta por la que ha necesitado recibir transfusiones de sangre.
La pareja, que ya tiene dos hijos (Luna de 4 años y Miles, de 2), nunca decía el nombre de sus bebés hasta que nacían, «pero por alguna razón, habíamos comenzado a llamar Jack», dijo la modelo.
«Estamos conmocionados y con el tipo de dolor profundo del que solo escuchas, el tipo de dolor que nunca antes habíamos sentido.
Nunca pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los líquidos que necesitaba, a pesar de las bolsas y bolsas de transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente», explica Chrissy Teigen.
