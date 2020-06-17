View this post on Instagram

As most of you know I was diagnosed with stage 3c2 cancer on April 24 .This journey will be a long one and it has been a rollercoaster of feelings. There’s a lot of uncertainty going on right now and I’ve learned to make peace with that aspect of this journey. But there are a few constants through all of this and those get me through the day. SHE has been my main one.You have been my superhero, and biggest supporter.You have gotten back and forth on airplanes in a middle of a pandemic,stopped your life to take care of my family and me, and most importantly you continue to give me so much strength every minute of every day.I get sad when I think about my situation too much. This whole process was the last thing I could’ve expected. And to be honest I’m still processing everything. But when I think about having her next to me every step of the way, i sense a feeling of calmness and peace that I can’t explain. She watches Ellie like her own, she has been doing my laundry,cooking, and cleaning whenever I can’t seem to give myself some grace. She colors with .She keeps up with my crazy medicine and doctor visit schedule. She even gets up at 3 am to give me nausea medication. And because I’m to weak to drive she is my personal chofer learning the Texas roads. But what others don’t see is that she cries with me when im scared, she fights with me over how many almonds I need to eat so I can keep up my calories, and she laughs with me about rotten watermelons. Since I can remember Liz and I have always been “us against the world” nothing would ever hold us back. And she has made sure cancer doesn’t stand in the way of that either. She has always been my best friend and keeps showing up for the part of sister/best friend every day. Wether she is near me or not she makes sure I know her presence is felt.You have turned over backwards for me and I don’t know how I will ever repay you. I know we are just starting this journey but I love you so much and I am so thankful to have you by my side through this. Your my sister and my best friend and I can’t explain how much everything you do impacts my recovery. Te Amo Big Sis.❤️👯‍♀️ #fuckcancer #strongertogether #cocostrong