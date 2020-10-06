Redacción– Una tribu en Indonesia sorprendió al mundo por sus profundos y bellos ojos azules.
Una tribu de la isla asiática sorprendió al mundo por los bellos ojos azules que poseen sus integrantes y que fueron captados por un fotógrafo que viajó a documentar esta parte del mundo.
Es importante mencionar que Korchnoi Pasaribu es el fotógrafo detrás de las imágenes de los integrantes de una tribu en la isla de Buton, en Indonesia.
Algunos incluso tienen un ojo con un color de una tonalidad oscura y otro claro.
Los aldeanos de esta tribu podrían tener esa coloración en sus ojos por el síndrome de Waardenburg.
El síndrome de Waardenburg es un trastorno genético poco común que hace que los ojos se pongan azules. Se debe resaltar que no hay quejas sobre su visión, solo que el exceso de luz le provocará lágrimas.
Según el sitio de información médica Medline Plus, el síndrome de Waardenburg con frecuencia se hereda como un rasgo autosómico dominante. Esto significa que solo uno de los padres tiene que transmitirle el gen defectuoso para que su hijo resulte afectado.
