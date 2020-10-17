View this post on Instagram

“I am a sensual, sexual, flirtatious, and delicious woman.” A friend said this to me today and I was like YESSSS!!! I love when a womxn owns who she is! Who knows who she is, what she brings to the table, and lives life on her terms. It’s inspiring AF! I am so grateful for the kind of humxns I attract into my life. Fully embodied. Fully expressed. Fully unleashed. Who, because they love their wild and free selves, are able to love those who are also wild and free. Where we support one another, celebrate each other, and have each other’s backs. /// My word for you? Don’t settle – in friendships, romantic relationships, situations, jobs, ANYTHING. There are humxns and places who will love you for you and reflect back to you your own badassery, and they are worth it! Because YOU are worth it!!! /// Keep shining bright and you will attract those who are also shining bright and together we will light up this world!🔥🔥🔥 📸: @karllascanophotography