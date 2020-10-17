Redacción– Pastora cristiana Nikole Mitchell se hace viral al dejar su vida religiosa para ser «stripper».
Ella se convirtió en pastora de una iglesia cristiana en Minnesota, Estados Unidos, en el 2016, sin embargo, ese mismo año su vida dio un giro repentino cuando asistió a un evento LGTBIQ+, pues se dio cuenta de que era bisexual.
Al tomar esa decisión se dio cuenta que su vida religiosa no encajaban y decidió dejar de dar sermones para convertirse en ‘stripper’ en la plataforma OnlyFans.
En esa plataforma publica fotografías y videos eróticos para sus suscriptores, quienes pagan USD 25 al mes para ver su contenido. La guapa mujer tiene más de 100 mil seguidores en Instagram.
La mujer de 36 años creció en una familia conservadora de cristianos bautistas, pero desde muy temprana edad tenía claro que quería ser ‘stripper’.
“Siempre quise ser ‘stripper’, pero, desde joven, me hicieron creer que mis deseos y cuerpo eran pecaminosos y malos”, dijo la estadounidense al ‘New York Post’.
En el 2011, ella y su ex esposo asistieron a una iglesia que aceptaba la igualdad de género y la promovía en sus discursos. La mujer comenzó a charlar con los líderes sobre el tema y, en el 2016, ya se había convertido en pastora.
“Uno de los líderes me ofreció ser pastora y acepté. Era lo que había soñado durante años: estar en un escenario frente a miles de personas”, le dijo al mismo medio.
Es importante mencionar que sus padres no estaban de acuerdo con esta decisión, porque para ellos las mujeres deben realizar las tareas del hogar y estar pendientes de la familia.
Es importante resaltar que en ese momento conto con el apoyo de su ex esposo y sus tres hijos.
«Sabía que si revelaba mi naturaleza lo perdería todo, ya que la iglesia no da la bienvenida a las personas Lgtbiq+».
Mitchell comenzó a sentirse atraída por el modelaje de lencería en Instagram, así que se inscribió en una clase en la que tuvo la oportunidad de hacer una sesión de fotos desnuda.
Luego de esa experiencia, creó una cuenta en la plataforma OnlyFans, en el 2019, y en junio de ese mismo año se separó de su esposo y se fue a vivir con sus tres hijos a Los Ángeles, EE. UU.
“Empecé muy tímida. Solo subía fotos sin brasier, pero ahora estoy en un punto en el que hago fotografías y videos personalizados. En marzo del 2020, me iban a pagar varios miles de dólares por tener sexo con alguien, pero luego llegó el coronavirus y eso se canceló”, agregó al ‘New York Post’.
