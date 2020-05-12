Redacción- El cantante Bryan Adams enfrentó críticas y acusaciones de racismo contra los chinos el martes por su discurso sobre la pandemia que obligó a cancelar sus actuaciones en Londres esta semana.
El rockero canadiense escribió en Twitter e Instagram el lunes que sus conciertos en el Royal Albert Hall fueron postergados gracias a unos «malditos comedores de murciélagos y vendedores de animales en mercados mojados que crearon el virus, bastardos avariciosos».
Adams ha sido defendido por individuos y organizaciones como People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), una institución estadounidense de defensa de los derechos animales, que ha aplaudido al músico, subrayando que “es crucial que todos se hagan vegetarianos ahora para prevenir la próxima pandemia”.
«La gente admira las figuras públicas. Muchos le ven como un ídolo. Esto justifica el odio racista contra los chinos. Es tan irresponsable y tan, tan, tan, tan racista», dijo Amy Go, presidente del Consejo Nacional Chino-Canadiense para la Justicia Social.
El músico canadiense se disculpó este martes tras haber estallado contra China en las redes sociales con comentarios racistas sobre el origen del coronavirus, del que culpó a «jodidos comedores de murciélagos», tras la cancelación de un concierto en Londres.
«Disculpas a todo aquel que se ofendiera por mi post de ayer. Sin excusas, simplemente quería despotricar contra la horrible crueldad contra los animales en esos mercados de productos frescos que son la posible fuente del virus y promover el veganismo», dijo Adams en un mensaje publicado en Instagram.
Es importante mencionar que el artista difundió esas palabras tras la polémica ocasionada por un mensaje el lunes en la misma red social.
«Esta noche se supone que iba a empezar una serie de conciertos en el Royal Albert Hall, pero gracias a unos jodidos comedores de murciélagos, la venta de animales en mercados de productos frescos, bastardos avaros productores de virus, todo el mundo está ahora parado, por no mencionar a los miles que han sufrido o muerto por el virus», escribió Adams, que animó a hacerse vegano.
INTO THE FIRE. Title track from the same album. Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world. Here’s the appropriately titled song that would have been performed tonight at the @royalalberthall . #bryanadamsintothefire #songsfromisolation #covid19 #banwetmarkets #govegan
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱